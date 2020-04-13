2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cyber-bullying cases spike during coronavirus isolation

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
CyberbullyingJulie Inman Grant

With much of the country hopping online to escape isolation boredom, the eSafety Commissioner has received a 40 per cent increase in reports of cyber-bullying.

From online classes to online parties, children and teenagers are spending more time on the internet during the coronavirus than ever before.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant tells Mark Levy the severity of bullying has increased too, with 15 per cent of cases involving direct threats of harm.

She recommends parents make sure their kids are still spending as much structured time away from the screen as possible.

“Make sure that when they have free device time, or they’re communicating with friends, that they’re doing it in open areas of the house.”

However, children aren’t the only ones at risk, Ms Inman-Grant says she’s now receiving more reports of adult cyber abuse than cyber-bullying of youth.

Mark Levy argues such “keyboard cowards” should be criminally punished, but the eSafety Commissioner says it’s not a complete solution.

Though the government is seeking to extend the eSafety Commissioner’s powers, “we were set up as a safety net – we’re not going to war with the internet, so to speak,” she says.

“I don’t think this is a problem we’re going to arrest our way out of.

“It’s pervasive and invasive, and that’s what makes it so damaging.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
AustraliaCrimeTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.