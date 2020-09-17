Curtis Scott case escalates as lawyer releases brutal photos

Nine has exclusively obtained images of injuries Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott allegedly sustained at the hands of police.

Scott was arrested in January after falling asleep under a tree in Moore Park following an Australia Day party at the Ivy.

Five police assault charges against Scott were withdrawn by police in Downing Centre Local Court last week after the bodycam footage from the arrest was shown to the court.

Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler told Mark Levy he’s had a revealing conversation with Scott’s lawyer.

“He’s blowing up: he’s recommending that Curtis really goes down the path of some legal action against the police.”

Image: Nine News

