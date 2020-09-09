Raiders coach breaks silence on Curtis Scott arrest footage

The Canberra Raiders coach says he maintained faith in player Curtis Scott as bodycam footage shows he was unlawfully arrested.

Scott was arrested after falling asleep under a tree following an Australia Day party at the Ivy.

Five police assault charges against Scott were withdrawn by police in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday after the bodycam footage from the arrest Moore Park on January 27 was shown to the court.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart told Ben Fordham he believed Scott wasn’t at fault from the beginning.

“I’m just very happy for Curtis that this is all over.

“It has really affected him over the last couple of months, it’s been hanging over his head.”

Ben Fordham has declared he’s a “big supporter of police” but, in this case, he thinks they were in the wrong.

“99% of the time I back the police … but this case is part of the one per cent.

“Police were wrong. The officers were not assaulted. And the charges against Curtis Scott were laughable.”

