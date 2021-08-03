Cumberland Mayor challenges Premier over AstraZeneca allocation

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou has claimed his LGA is running low on supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite the state supposedly having an excess.

The mayor told Jim Wilson he’s aiming for his community to be the first in NSW to reach the 80 per cent target, but there’s a roadblock in the way of his ‘Arms out in August’ campaign.

“We’re asking for more AstraZeneca; we want any vaccine the state government can give us.

“Yesterday, at one of our vaccination clinics … they had to run and get supplies from another centre because they only brought down 100 vaccinations.”

AstraZeneca vaccines are “coming onboard” at the following pharmacies in the Cumberland LGA:

Homebush Pharmacy

Priceline Pharmacy Lidcombe

Sally’s Pharmacy Lidcombe

Priceline Pharmacy Merrylands

Cincotta Discount Chemist Stockland Merrylands

Prospect Pharmacy

Regents Park Pharmacy

Xtreme Chemist Toongabbie

Toongabbie Discount Drug Store

Pharmacy Nutrition Warehouse Toongabbie

Chemsave Chemist Wentworthville

Chemsave Day and Night Chemist

Mcbeath Pharmacy.

Image: Nine News, Cumberland City Council