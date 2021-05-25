2GB
  • Cryptocurrency-backed puppy scam sees Sydney..

Cryptocurrency-backed puppy scam sees Sydney man arrested

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Cryptocurrency-backed puppy scam sees Sydney man arrested

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in Sydney, alleged to be involved in a $91,000 puppy scam.

Police will allege the man acted as a mule for a crime syndicate, which scammed at least 23 buyers who thought they were purchasing English Staffordshire Bull Terriers and French Bulldog puppies listed for sale online.

The total of $91,580 was then allegedly laundered through cryptocurrency.

NSW Police Detective Inspector Glenn Morfoot told Jim Wilson unfortunately, many of the victims may never see their money back.

“Recovering some of those funds is quite difficult.

“There is always the avenue to claim compensation via courts, but that’s a matter for the court to decide.”

Detectives hope to make further arrests.

Image: NSW Police

