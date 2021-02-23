Cruise industry’s new safety protocols snub mandatory vaccination

Cruise companies worldwide are implementing mandatory health guidelines in a bid to kick-start the industry.

Cruise Lines International Association of Australasia Managing Director Joel Katz told Jim Wilson the measures are designed to rebuild confidence with the seafaring public.

The guidelines do not, however, make reference to mandatory vaccination.

“It’s clear that vaccines will play a role … what exact role will materialise as we see how the vaccine rollout works.”

