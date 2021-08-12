2GB
Crowd at Double Bay markets ‘beggars belief’

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has shared a photo taken at Double Bay markets yesterday. 

“It utterly beggars belief,” he said.

“No social distancing, none whatsoever, no COVID marshals there.”

 

 

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
