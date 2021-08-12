Advertisement
Crowd at Double Bay markets ‘beggars belief’
Ray Hadley has shared a photo taken at Double Bay markets yesterday.
“It utterly beggars belief,” he said.
“No social distancing, none whatsoever, no COVID marshals there.”
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.
Ray Hadley has shared a photo taken at Double Bay markets yesterday.
“It utterly beggars belief,” he said.
“No social distancing, none whatsoever, no COVID marshals there.”