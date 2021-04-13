Cronulla Sharks oust coach John Morris, bring in Craig Fitzgibbon

The Cronulla Sharks have dropped coach John Morris, signing on Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon from next year.

Fitzgibbon has been given a three year contract, which the club has now formally announced to members.

Chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler told Jim Wilson the Sharks have poorly handled the situation, with Morris told he was still in the running as late as yesterday.

“After the meeting with the club bosses, he came out hopeful, which is just ridiculous.”

Wide World of Sports co-host and former Sharks great Paul Gallen was also critical of the new Cronulla board’s handling of the appointment, but commended the “huge coup for the club”.

“It’s a hard one for me, I’m stuck right in the middle.

“Obviously I’ve dedicated my whole career to the Cronulla Sharks and they are my employer, so to go against what they’re doing would be a stupid thing to do.

“On the other hand, I’ve played with John Morris, I’ve been coached by John Morris, and I consider myself to be a personal friend of John Morris.”

