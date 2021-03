A Cronulla man will run more than 3,900km from Perth to Sydney to raise money for mental health.

He will run 60kms a day for 65 days to raise funds for Mindfull Aus and raise awareness for mental fitness

Troy Jones told Ben Fordham he’s been preparing for the last two years.

“Anyone who wants to run with me the last 30kms, the more the merrier.”

