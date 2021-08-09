Cronulla business forced to shut up shop sends on-air message to Premier

A Sutherland Shire business owner has a message for Gladys Berejiklian after being left with no choice but to close his Cronulla bar.

The 31-year-old business is one of many struggling throughout the state’s lockdown.

Baker Lane owner Jonathan Lane told Ben Fordham the NSW Premier needs to act.

“There’s no support.

“It’s a very, very, scary future for a lot of these small businesses.

“We’re out there on our own and it’s quite sad.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview