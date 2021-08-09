Cronulla business forced to shut up shop sends on-air message to Premier
A Sutherland Shire business owner has a message for Gladys Berejiklian after being left with no choice but to close his Cronulla bar.
The 31-year-old business is one of many struggling throughout the state’s lockdown.
Baker Lane owner Jonathan Lane told Ben Fordham the NSW Premier needs to act.
“There’s no support.
“It’s a very, very, scary future for a lot of these small businesses.
“We’re out there on our own and it’s quite sad.”
