A man has died after his boat ran aground amid powerful swells at Port Hacking, south of Sydney.

The boat washed up onto rocks below houses at Bundeena.

NSW Marine Rescue confirmed a person was airlifted from the 7-8m cruiser.

Despite efforts of police, marine rescue, surf lifesavers and the Westpac Rescue helicopter, he couldn’t be revived.

