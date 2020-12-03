Cricket legend Matthew Hayden gives ‘tick of approval’ to ‘first class’ batsman

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden has weighed in on who should open the batting in the 2020 Test series, reflecting on his own selection experience.

David Warner is expected to miss the Adelaide test with an injury, giving Will Pucovski the opportunity to receive his baggy green and open with Joe Burns.

However, if Warner is fit to play, Mr Hayden declared Burns is undeniably the “first class” man to partner him and hold up to the pressure.

“People pushing on those buttons of the selectors, forcing them to get runs … and wickets as well … these are the things that make the culture of Cricket Australia strong.

“Joe Burns will definitely get the tick of approval from me.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images