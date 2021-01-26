Cricket Australia defend their ‘mantra’ amid Australia Day Big Bash snub

Cricket Australia have refused to back down at the eleventh hour, with three Big Bash matches going ahead under ‘January 26’ branding.

BBL teams were suggested the option of removing all references to Australia Day at the games in the name of cultural safety.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings defended the decision, telling Jim Wilson it has “caused debate”, not division.

“I think it’s important for us all to have a debate – we’re not a political organisation, we’re a sporting organisation.

“Our mantra is to make sport available for all Australians, regardless of where they come from or their background.”

