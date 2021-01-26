2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricket Australia defend their ‘mantra’..

Cricket Australia defend their ‘mantra’ amid Australia Day Big Bash snub

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australia DayBig Bash LeagueCRICKET AUSTRALIAEarl EddingsJanuary 26
Article image for Cricket Australia defend their ‘mantra’ amid Australia Day Big Bash snub

Cricket Australia have refused to back down at the eleventh hour, with three Big Bash matches going ahead under ‘January 26’ branding.

BBL teams were suggested the option of removing all references to Australia Day at the games in the name of cultural safety.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings defended the decision, telling Jim Wilson it has “caused debate”, not division.

“I think it’s important for us all to have a debate – we’re not a political organisation, we’re a sporting organisation.

“Our mantra is to make sport available for all Australians, regardless of where they come from or their background.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873