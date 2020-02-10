2GB
Cricket Australia boss ‘humbled’ by Bushfire Cricket Bash

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Kevin Roberts

The Cricket Australia boss says he is proud the Bushfire Cricket Bash has raised more than $7.7m for bushfire-affected communities.

Greats of the game flew in from around the world including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts tells Mark Levy he is glad some of the best players in the world participated.

“It’s so humbling and fills us with pride to play some small role in bringing all of them together to make a bit of a difference in our own way.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into this but nothing compared to the heartache experienced by Australian communities.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Quinn Rooney

Mark Levy
CricketSports
