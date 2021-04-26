Craig Kelly launches scathing attack on Facebook over ‘slander and smear’

Independent Federal MP Craig Kelly has hit back at Facebook after it permanently deleted his official page.

The social media giant removed the page for repeatedly spruiking COVID-19 misinformation.

Mr Kelly has accused Facebook of “slander and smear”.

“This is the electronic version of book burning where they simply don’t like what I say,” he told Ben Fordham.

“They act as bullies and thugs, as though they are above the law.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview