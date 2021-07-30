2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID alerts: South-west Sydney grocers and pharmacies join exposure list

4 hours ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: South-west Sydney grocers and pharmacies join exposure list

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Lakemba Chemist Warehouse 105 Haldon Street Monday 19 July

4:00pm to 9:00pm
Campsie World of Fruit 224 Beamish Street Tuesday 20 July

6:00am to 7:00pm

Wednesday 21 July

6:00am to 7:00pm

Thursday 22 July

6:00am to 7:00pm

Saturday 24 July

6:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday 25 July

6:00am to 7:00pm
Belmore Awafy 416 Burwood Road Friday 23 July

4:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday 24 July

10:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday 25 July

11:00am to 4:00pm
Campsie 85 Degrees Cafe 216 Beamish Street Sunday 25 July

1:05pm to 1:20pm
Casula Priceline Pharmacy Shop 38 Casula Mall, Kurrajong Road Tuesday 27 July

8:30am to 8:50am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Wetherill Park Broaster Chicken 201, 561-583 Polding Street Thursday 15 July

10.35pm – 11.10pm
Ermington Woolworths 30 Betty Cuthbert Ave Saturday 24 July 12:35pm to 1:30pm
Rosebery Luxe 19 Rosebery Avenue Saturday 24 July 6:30am to 3:00pm

Sunday 25 July

7:00am to 9:00am
Bellambi Sam and Nic’s IGA Express 36 Cawley St Monday 26 July

8:00am to 12:00pm

Tuesday 27 July

3:30pm to 6:30pm

Image: Getty

2GB News
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873