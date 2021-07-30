COVID alerts: South-west Sydney grocers and pharmacies join exposure list

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Lakemba Chemist Warehouse 105 Haldon Street Monday 19 July 4:00pm to 9:00pm Campsie World of Fruit 224 Beamish Street Tuesday 20 July 6:00am to 7:00pm Wednesday 21 July 6:00am to 7:00pm Thursday 22 July 6:00am to 7:00pm Saturday 24 July 6:00am to 7:00pm Sunday 25 July 6:00am to 7:00pm Belmore Awafy 416 Burwood Road Friday 23 July 4:00pm to 9:00pm Saturday 24 July 10:00am to 9:00pm Sunday 25 July 11:00am to 4:00pm Campsie 85 Degrees Cafe 216 Beamish Street Sunday 25 July 1:05pm to 1:20pm Casula Priceline Pharmacy Shop 38 Casula Mall, Kurrajong Road Tuesday 27 July 8:30am to 8:50am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Wetherill Park Broaster Chicken 201, 561-583 Polding Street Thursday 15 July 10.35pm – 11.10pm Ermington Woolworths 30 Betty Cuthbert Ave Saturday 24 July 12:35pm to 1:30pm Rosebery Luxe 19 Rosebery Avenue Saturday 24 July 6:30am to 3:00pm Sunday 25 July 7:00am to 9:00am Bellambi Sam and Nic’s IGA Express 36 Cawley St Monday 26 July 8:00am to 12:00pm Tuesday 27 July 3:30pm to 6:30pm

