COVID alerts: South-west Sydney grocers and pharmacies join exposure list
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.
|Lakemba
|Chemist Warehouse
|105 Haldon Street
|Monday 19 July
4:00pm to 9:00pm
|Campsie
|World of Fruit
|224 Beamish Street
|Tuesday 20 July
6:00am to 7:00pm
Wednesday 21 July
6:00am to 7:00pm
Thursday 22 July
6:00am to 7:00pm
Saturday 24 July
6:00am to 7:00pm
Sunday 25 July
6:00am to 7:00pm
|Belmore
|Awafy
|416 Burwood Road
|Friday 23 July
4:00pm to 9:00pm
Saturday 24 July
10:00am to 9:00pm
Sunday 25 July
11:00am to 4:00pm
|Campsie
|85 Degrees Cafe
|216 Beamish Street
|Sunday 25 July
1:05pm to 1:20pm
|Casula
|Priceline Pharmacy
|Shop 38 Casula Mall, Kurrajong Road
|Tuesday 27 July
8:30am to 8:50am
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Wetherill Park
|Broaster Chicken
|201, 561-583 Polding Street
|Thursday 15 July
10.35pm – 11.10pm
|Ermington
|Woolworths
|30 Betty Cuthbert Ave
|Saturday 24 July 12:35pm to 1:30pm
|Rosebery
|Luxe
|19 Rosebery Avenue
|Saturday 24 July 6:30am to 3:00pm
Sunday 25 July
7:00am to 9:00am
|Bellambi
|Sam and Nic’s IGA Express
|36 Cawley St
|Monday 26 July
8:00am to 12:00pm
Tuesday 27 July
3:30pm to 6:30pm
