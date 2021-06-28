2GB
COVID alerts: Merrylands, Rosebery, Macquarie Fields close contact venues

7 hours ago
2GB News
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern around Greater Sydney associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

  • Domino’s Pizza in Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 6.20pm to 6.50pm
  • Glenquarie Hotel in Macquarie Fields on Tuesday 22 June from 5pm to 11.30pm, Wednesday 23 June from 5pm to 11.30pm and Thursday 24 June from 5pm to 11.30pm
  • Black and Gold Espresso in Rosebery on Friday 25 June from 10.50am to 11.20am

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

  • Shell Coles Express in Pagewood on Wednesday 23 June from 11am to 11.30am
  • Woolworths Glenquarie Town Centre in Macquarie Fields on Friday 25 June from 12pm – 4.30pm
  • Bunnings Eastgardens in Hillsdale on Friday 25 June from 4pm to 4.30pm
  • Coles Express in Alexandria on Saturday 26 June from 9.45am – 10.30am

 

2GB News
