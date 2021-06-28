COVID alerts: Merrylands, Rosebery, Macquarie Fields close contact venues

NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern around Greater Sydney associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Domino’s Pizza in Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 6.20pm to 6.50pm

Glenquarie Hotel in Macquarie Fields on Tuesday 22 June from 5pm to 11.30pm, Wednesday 23 June from 5pm to 11.30pm and Thursday 24 June from 5pm to 11.30pm

Black and Gold Espresso in Rosebery on Friday 25 June from 10.50am to 11.20am

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

Shell Coles Express in Pagewood on Wednesday 23 June from 11am to 11.30am

Woolworths Glenquarie Town Centre in Macquarie Fields on Friday 25 June from 12pm – 4.30pm

Bunnings Eastgardens in Hillsdale on Friday 25 June from 4pm to 4.30pm

Coles Express in Alexandria on Saturday 26 June from 9.45am – 10.30am

