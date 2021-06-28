COVID alerts: Merrylands, Rosebery, Macquarie Fields close contact venues
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern around Greater Sydney associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:
- Domino’s Pizza in Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 6.20pm to 6.50pm
- Glenquarie Hotel in Macquarie Fields on Tuesday 22 June from 5pm to 11.30pm, Wednesday 23 June from 5pm to 11.30pm and Thursday 24 June from 5pm to 11.30pm
- Black and Gold Espresso in Rosebery on Friday 25 June from 10.50am to 11.20am
Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:
- Shell Coles Express in Pagewood on Wednesday 23 June from 11am to 11.30am
- Woolworths Glenquarie Town Centre in Macquarie Fields on Friday 25 June from 12pm – 4.30pm
- Bunnings Eastgardens in Hillsdale on Friday 25 June from 4pm to 4.30pm
- Coles Express in Alexandria on Saturday 26 June from 9.45am – 10.30am
