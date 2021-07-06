COVID alerts: Changes to Sydney venue exposure times
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern and additional times for previously announced close contact venues.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:
- Sydney Olympic Park The Locker Room – Patrons who dined indoors on the ground floor on Saturday 26 June from 12pm – 2.30pm
- Bossley Park Club Marconi on Saturday 26 June from 10.30am – 6pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:
|Bondi Junction
|JB Hi Fi – Westfield Bondi Junction
|500 Oxford Street
|Thursday 1 July
3.15pm – 9pm
Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must monitor for symptoms:
|Marrickville
|Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre
|20 Smidmore Street
|Saturday 26 June
9am – 2pm
Sunday 27 June
9am-2pm
Monday 28 June
9am – 2pm
Tuesday 29 June
9am – 2pm
Wednesday 30 June
9am – 2pm
Thursday 1 July
9am – 2pm
|Granville
|Woolworths Metro Granville
|35 East Street
|Wednesday 30 June
11.10am – 11.20am
