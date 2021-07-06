COVID alerts: Changes to Sydney venue exposure times

NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern and additional times for previously announced close contact venues.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days:

Sydney Olympic Park The Locker Room – Patrons who dined indoors on the ground floor on Saturday 26 June from 12pm – 2.30pm

from 12pm – 2.30pm Bossley Park Club Marconi on Saturday 26 June from 10.30am – 6pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Bondi Junction JB Hi Fi – Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Thursday 1 July 3.15pm – 9pm

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must monitor for symptoms:

Marrickville Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre 20 Smidmore Street Saturday 26 June 9am – 2pm Sunday 27 June 9am-2pm Monday 28 June 9am – 2pm Tuesday 29 June 9am – 2pm Wednesday 30 June 9am – 2pm Thursday 1 July 9am – 2pm Granville Woolworths Metro Granville 35 East Street Wednesday 30 June 11.10am – 11.20am

