COVID-19 spike a ‘wake up call’ for all Australians, Deputy CMO

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Coatsworth

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth is encouraging Australians to maintain social distancing as coronavirus cases climb in Victoria.

The state has reimposed coronavirus restrictions after 100 new cases were confirmed in the past five days.

Dr Coatsworth told Ben Fordham social distancing is crucial.

“We still need to be cautious in this sort of non-immune environment where we’re going to be living with this virus for 2020.

“So I think it’s a wake-up call to all of us, it doesn’t matter which part of Australia we live in.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
