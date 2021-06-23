2GB
COVID-19: Ray Hadley says it’s time to call in Andrew Scipione

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley says former NSW police commissioner Andrew Scipione should be brought in to manage Sydney’s COVID response.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has tested positive to COVID-19, with speculation a number of government MPs will go into isolation after the Minister sat in the Coalition partyroom on Tuesday.

NSW MPs have so far been told to “stay put” as they await further health advice.

“Pick up the phone and ring Andrew Scipione and say ‘we need you’,” Ray Hadley is advising the Premier.

“Let him be in charge of our response at this particular time because we’re in crisis.”

Image: Getty/Daniel Munoz

