COVID-19 forces Australians to ‘go where the work is’

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the working world, forcing many to return to gig jobs and manual labour.

Paul Waterhouse was a well-respected television producer and has now found himself returning to landscaping, a job he held prior to his TV career.

Mr Waterhouse told Ben Fordham he’s just doing what needs to be done.

“I don’t think there’s much place for pride these days.

“These are crazy times and I think you’ve just got to go where the work is. I don’t think you can think any job’s beneath you.”

He turned to the Gumtree website in search of work, but little did he realise what he would find… or what would find him.

Hugh Kawabe from Digital Knockout found Mr Waterhouse’s ad on Gumtree and contacted him offering free digital design work.

Mr Kawabe told Ben Fordham he and the team are receiving the JobKeeper payment and wanted to pay it forward.

“We were very fortunate, I mean we lost 70-80 per cent of our clients and we put in the grant and we got it. So we were like, how can we give back to people who are in need?”

Mr Waterhouse said when he received the call “I thought it was a scam.

“I listened to him … quizzed him a little bit, but it turned out to be legit.

“He’s not just legit, but he’s got a great heart.”

The Digital Knockout team has helped almost 60 people so far.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview