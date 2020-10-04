2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID-19 battle: Doctors address Donald Trump’s condition

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Donald TrumpNick Talley

US President Donald Trump’s medical team say he could be released from hospital soon after he was admitted with coronavirus. 

His doctors have revealed he was given steroids to help his lung function and had two dips in his oxygen saturation level.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham he doesn’t believe the President will be released from hospital in 24 hours.

“He’s been pretty crook with this virus, it’s obviously been serious.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Click PLAY below for the latest update

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873