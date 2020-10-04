COVID-19 battle: Doctors address Donald Trump’s condition

US President Donald Trump’s medical team say he could be released from hospital soon after he was admitted with coronavirus.

His doctors have revealed he was given steroids to help his lung function and had two dips in his oxygen saturation level.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham he doesn’t believe the President will be released from hospital in 24 hours.

“He’s been pretty crook with this virus, it’s obviously been serious.”

