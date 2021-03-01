Courage and a federal ICAC: Jacqui Lambie’s prescription for parliament’s ailments

The federal parliament is in turmoil as more allegations of sexual crimes are reported on both sides of the aisle.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson she’s pushing for a federal ICAC to put an end to Canberra’s “there’s nothing to see up here” attitude.

She also called on party leaders to show courage and evict harassers and abusers in their ranks, even if it means losing numbers in parliament.

“Those guys are in a bubble up there, they think they can just run amok and get away with it … and a lot of the time they do.

“What I see is bad behaviour. They don’t see it as bad behaviour, and I grew up in housing commission, so go figure.”

