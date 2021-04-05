2GB
Couple in quarantine receive special delivery

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
hotel quarantine
Article image for Couple in quarantine receive special delivery

A couple quarantining in an Adelaide hotel has had their pleas heard after posting a request on their balcony.

The Advertiser Journalist Caleb Bond noticed a sign displayed at a quarantine hotel in Adelaide asking for wine.

He told Ben Fordham he organised a bottle of white wine to be delivered to them.

“If I had to go through hotel quarantine without wine it wouldn’t be fun!”

Christine and her husband were very grateful for the delivery.

“In the UK we didn’t drink anything but South Australian wine.”

