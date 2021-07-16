‘Country town kid’ Andrew Hoy sets Australian Olympic record

62-year-old equestrian Andrew Hoy is representing Australia at his eighth Olympics this year, setting a national record.

The three-time gold medalist told James his advice for aspiring young Australians is to surround yourself with good guidance.

He still seeks input from those with more years of experience than himself.

“I was a kid that grew up in a country town – Culcairn, New South Wales – on a property.

“I enjoyed riding horses, and I watched the Olympics, and it is just the biggest sporting stage in the world.

“I think I owe it to my parents, as well.”

Image: Toru Hanai/Getty Images