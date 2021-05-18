2GB
Council’s ‘darkest day’ sees local businesses cough up for rate hike

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Canterbury-Bankstown Council has been lashed by residents after the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) approved a 36 per cent rate hike.

Former deputy mayor Barbara Coorey told Jim Wilson the council included “furphies” in their submissions to IPART.

“I am actually quite devastated, Jim.

“Yesterday … was one of the darkest days of our local government area.”

In some parts of the area, for commercial ratepayers the rise is as high as 63 per cent, she said.

“It’s quite horrific … they’re going to send a lot of people to the wall.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
