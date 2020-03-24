Coronavirus: debunking the myths

Professor Robert Booy, University of Sydney immunisation expert, has joined Ben Fordham to answer your questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Q: How long does the virus last on surfaces?

A: Though the virus survives for 2-3 days on plastic and metal, “It’s only really infectious for the first… few hours,” while it’s still “gooey”.

Q: Can I only transmit it by coughing or sneezing?

A: No – this virus spreads very easily, even within a metre of your breath.

Q: Do I need to wear gloves in public places?

A: No, “You don’t need gloves – just washing your hands before and after will do the trick.”

Q: Should I wash myself and my clothes after going outside?

A: Not necessary. Though the virus does ‘attach’ to hair and clothing, it’s highly unlikely to transmit.

“People actually need to focus on what will work, which is physical separation.”

Q: Will drinking hot water and eating a vitamin-rich diet help protect me?

A: It’s good advice for life in general, “but it’s not going to do much for COVID-19″.

Q: Is coronavirus sexually transmitted?

A: “Absolutely not” – though kissing someone with virus will transmit it to you.

Image: Getty/dowell