Controversial tweet a ‘maturity test’ for Labor Party amid internal backlash

A heavily criticised social media post by the Australian Labor Party has unsettled some of its members.

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon denounced the post in a reply, and is now demanding greater oversight of the party’s social media channels.

He told Mark Levy he was “astounded” when he saw what the official Australian Labor Twitter account had posted, and regrets not calling the party office to complain.

“I was speaking on behalf of the tens of thousands of members of the Australian Labor Party who I’m sure would not want to be associated with that tweet either.

“I think it’ll be a test of the maturity of the party to see whether [the tweet] remains up. It’s not too late to acknowledge the mistake.”

Image: Getty