2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Controversial tweet a ‘maturity test’ for Labor Party amid internal backlash

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
federal politicsJoel FitzgibbonLabor PartySocial Media
Article image for Controversial tweet a ‘maturity test’ for Labor Party amid internal backlash

A heavily criticised social media post by the Australian Labor Party has unsettled some of its members.

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon denounced the post in a reply, and is now demanding greater oversight of the party’s social media channels.

He told Mark Levy he was “astounded” when he saw what the official Australian Labor Twitter account had posted, and regrets not calling the party office to complain.

“I was speaking on behalf of the tens of thousands of members of the Australian Labor Party who I’m sure would not want to be associated with that tweet either.

“I think it’ll be a test of the maturity of the party to see whether [the tweet] remains up. It’s not too late to acknowledge the mistake.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873