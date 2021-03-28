Controversial MP to stand down at next election

Queensland backbencher Andrew Laming will reportedly resign from politics at the next election amid calls for him to step aside.

The MP has ignited outrage after allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Dr Laming towards three separate women

Nine News reporter Peter Fegan told Ben Fordham Mr Laming has a wide reach.

“I cannot explain to you the power and the fear this man holds over an entire area.

“The people that have spoken to me are so scared of this bloke.”

