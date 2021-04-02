Continuous Call Team blast Rabbitohs over Adam Reynolds ultimatum

Adam Reynolds’ Monday deadline for the South Sydney Rabbitohs to extend their contract offer is looming.

The star is reportedly in talks to sign with the North Queensland Cowboys if his club refuses to sign him for two years.

Former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan was resolute: if he were in Wayne Bennett’s position, “I’d be keeping him”.

“I don’t believe they should be putting him in the same boat as some previous players that they’ve had to pay out, when they’re over 30 and they’ve been injured.

“If they had a kid in the South Sydney system that was itching to … get into first grade, and needs to play now, I’d understand it, but I don’t think there is.”

Chris Warren said Souths fans aren’t going to let their captain go quietly.

“There aren’t too many Adam Reynolds – they don’t grow on trees.”

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website