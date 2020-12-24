2GB
‘Consider our plea’: Tourism industry hopes for border reopening

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for ‘Consider our plea’: Tourism industry hopes for border reopening

The tourism industry has grown concerned over its ability to continue recovering as doubt is cast on when the date borders will reopen. 

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind called for the Queensland Government to consider the industry’s plea when making decisions on border closures.

“We hope that is taken into consideration every time a decision is being made,” he told Mark Levy.

“Unfortunately we’ve taken one step forward and one step back again.

“We encourage all governments to maintain a balanced approach.’

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images

