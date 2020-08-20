2GB
Confusion over cancelled GPS sport as Minister confirms it can go ahead

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sarah Mitchell

The NSW Sports Minister has contacted GPS over their cancelled sports competition, informing them it can go ahead.

The prestigious GPS schoolboy sporting competitions have been suspended due to tightened coronavirus guidelines for schools.

NSW Health had said sporting competitions that brought together schools from different parts of Sydney would need to be suspended.

But now, NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham GPS schools have been advised sport can go ahead as long as they follow NSW Health guidelines.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

The NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell wasn’t aware of the change when she spoke to Ben Fordham this morning.

“I feel for these kids, I really do … but we’ve got to follow what Dr Kerry Chant and Health are advising us to do,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEducationNews
