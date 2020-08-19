CONFIRMED: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine on the table

Australia may seek to make immunisation mandatory if human trials of the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine are successful.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews elaborated on comments made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Basically, there will be medical exemptions that will be considered, but the Prime Minister’s made it clear that we are looking at it being a mandatory vaccine.”

She told Deborah Knight issues such as penalties for refusing the vaccine will be considered “in due course”.

“I’m sure that the anti-vaxxers will continue to lather up and do all that they can to … spread misinformation, and I have no time for that.

“I am urging people, if you want the right advice, look at that from state and territory and federal government health websites.”

