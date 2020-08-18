2GB
Australia secures free doses of world-leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate

3 hours ago
Australia has secured a deal for 25 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine leading the global race.

The deal with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca means Australians would receive the Oxford University vaccine for free if human trials prove successful.

The Oxford vaccine is in stage-three trials and could be ready by the end of this year or early next.

The vaccine will be manufactured in Australia for local distribution if effective.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham a medical expert panel, led by Professor Brendan Murphy, will prioritise who would be vaccinated first.

“There’s obviously more science to go but we’re now in position that we can provide for and protect all Australians.”

Image: Getty

