‘Confession time’: Labor MP among the unvaccinated alongside QLD Premier

Another Labor politician has admitted to being among unvaccinated ranks, after it was today revealed neither the Queensland Premier nor the Chief Health Officer have received their COVID jabs.

Deborah Knight called on leaders to “practice what they preach” when it comes to vaccines.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor confirmed he has received the AstraZeneca vaccine, stressing “it’s incredibly important that we lead by example”.

“I did have to ring a couple of doctors for the second one … [but] I did it on the second day I was able to.

“Role-modelling is critical, so those of us in public life need to get the jab as quickly as we can.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon, however has not yet been vaccinated.

“Confession time, Deb…”

Image: Nine News