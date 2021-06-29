Concerns vaccines not as effective on Delta variant: Dr Kerry Chant

The NSW Chief Health Officer says there are concerns vaccines are not as effective on the Delta variant of COVID-19.

More than two million vaccine doses have been given in NSW.

But Dr Kerry Chant told Ben Fordham vaccines could be altered each year to fight COVID-19, much like the flu jab.

“Into the future, there will be new vaccines developed.

“That’s a concern that there might be a little bit of less efficacy.”

It comes after the Prime Minister said Australians of any age can discuss with their GP if AstraZeneca is right for them.

Dr Chant is encouraging people who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca to come forward for their second dose.

But she’s made it clear she’s “very committed to following the ATAGI advice,” which advises under 60s against receiving AstraZeneca.

Image: Nine News