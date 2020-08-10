Concerns over ‘bureaucratic’ approach to mask distribution in hospitals

There are serious concerns frontline health workers are being put at risk as many struggle to source personal protective equipment.

According to The Royal Australasian College of Physicians 20 per cent of their members in public hospitals were forced to source their own PPE.

This comes amid reports Sydney Hospital is not allowing administrative staff to wear masks.

Health Services Union national president Gerard Hayes told Jim Wilson he is working with their members “to find out if these directions are being put up elsewhere”.

Mr Hayes said NSW has improved with their stockpile of masks since earlier in the year.

“But now it’s getting to a bureaucratic point of view of how we distribute masks.

“This is one of the big problems, particularly at Sydney Hospital.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty