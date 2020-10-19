‘Concerning’ findings as HSC students face an exam period like no other

This year’s Higher School Certificate will have “extraordinary measures” introduced to make the exams COVID-safe.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson “the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, particularly our Year 12 kids”.

“What we’ve been able to do is put some extra supports in place.

“All schools have alternative venues that they can move exams to, should there be a positive case that affects their school.”

The COVID-safe plans include reduced student numbers per room, and buses on stand-by to move students to another location if needed.

Another campaign is working to recognise and support Year 12 students experiencing stress from the challenges they’ve faced this year.

DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan told Jim Wilson their recent nationwide research found “over 40 percent of Year 12 students actually had concerns about their own mental wellbeing”.

Mr Strahan said the “concerning” findings is one of the reasons they’ve launched the ‘You Got This’ support campaign.

A #yougotthis message of support for Australians in Year 12 from @JimWilsonMedia – @2GB873 Radio 2GB pic.twitter.com/ytG3DiPJzE — You Got This (@yougotthis_au) October 18, 2020

