‘Completely ridiculous’: ABC slammed for suggesting chess is racist

A former professional chess player is criticising the ABC for contacting him to discuss whether the board game is racist.

A Sydney-based ABC producer asked former Australian Chess representative John Adams to comment on whether the game was racist because white always moves first.

Mr Adams told Ben Fordham the argument has been circulating in chess circles for years.

“All of this stuff is completely ridiculous.

“We’ve got bigger issues that are facing Australia and I don’t want the ABC talking about this sort of nonsense.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty