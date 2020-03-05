2GB
Commuter spotted not taking any chances

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
coronavirusface mask

Ray Hadley has just been sent a photo from his mate at Sydney Airport who spotted a commuter in an over-the-top attempt to avoid getting coronavirus.

A gentleman was spotted walking through the airport with his luggage wearing a nasal face mask near his mouth and a perspex full-face cover.

Ray points out this type of face cover is something more often seen on arborists when lopping trees in your garden.

This gentleman must have missed Ray’s interview with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly who told everyone not to panic and or worry about wearing masks in the general community.

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthLifestyleLocalNewsNSW
