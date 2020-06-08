Community sports clubs left fighting for survival as adult sport remains banned

Community sporting clubs say they are facing an uncertain future after the coronavirus shutdown without a date for when they can restart their over 18s season.

Hunter Valley Listener Peter sits on the committee of a junior rugby league club and has contacted Ben Fordham with concerns they won’t survive without some clarity from the government.

He says 2000 children will miss out on playing sport after New Lambton Soccer Club and Nelson Bay Rugby League Club pulled the plug on the year.

Sport NSW CEO Steve Loader told Ben Fordham over 18s usually subsidise junior players and allow clubs to run the season.

“It would be nice if the government come through for us.

“With 18s and under only being able to play we need further funding to make that happen as well.”

Image: Getty