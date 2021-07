The community will come together to pay their respects to a veteran who died alone on the NSW Central Tablelands.

A funeral has been planned for 69-year-old Glenn Sutton who was estranged from family and friends.

Orange Mayor Reg Kidd told Ben Fordham they’ve tracked down a veteran who served with Mr Sutton to give a eulogy.

“It will be a fitting send-off for a veteran.”

