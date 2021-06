Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn has defended the closing of branches and ATMs.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 300 bank branches have closed, with CBA branches accounting for 32 of those.

Mr Comyn told Ben Fordham, on average, 50 per cent fewer people are visiting a bank branch.

“We understand that it can be a very difficult topic.”

Image: Getty