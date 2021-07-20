2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Common sense needs to prevail’:..

‘Common sense needs to prevail’: Parking fine relief for Sydney’s Inner West

2 hours ago
Luke Grant
Darcy ByrneInner Westparking fine
Article image for ‘Common sense needs to prevail’: Parking fine relief for Sydney’s Inner West

A Sydney council has opted to reduce enforcement of parking rules during lockdown.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne told Luke Grant councils shouldn’t be profiting off residents at such a devastating time.

“We’ve directed our ranger not to be issuing fines, but instead to prioritise safety.

Residential overstayers will be let off the hook, while main streets near essential services are still being monitored to ensure turnover.

“The bottom line is people need support and a helping hand right now, not for the council to be putting their hand in the community’s pocket.

“Common sense needs to prevail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873