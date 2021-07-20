‘Common sense needs to prevail’: Parking fine relief for Sydney’s Inner West

A Sydney council has opted to reduce enforcement of parking rules during lockdown.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne told Luke Grant councils shouldn’t be profiting off residents at such a devastating time.

“We’ve directed our ranger not to be issuing fines, but instead to prioritise safety.

Residential overstayers will be let off the hook, while main streets near essential services are still being monitored to ensure turnover.

“The bottom line is people need support and a helping hand right now, not for the council to be putting their hand in the community’s pocket.

“Common sense needs to prevail.”

Image: Getty