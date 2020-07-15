Coaching team will determine Trent Barrett’s success warns Brad Fittler

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler says the new Bulldogs coach’s most important asset will be his staff.

Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett is set to replace Dean Pay as the Bulldogs’ head coach, and has been hailed as a potential saviour for the languishing club.

Brad Fittler told Mark Levy Barrett’s success will be determined by the strength of the team he brings with him.

“One of the biggest parts of coaching is getting staff there that you know and you trust.

“That’s the best way you’re going to get the best out of your players.

“He’s obviously doing some great things at Penrith.”

Image: NSW Blues/Official website