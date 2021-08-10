Coach Dean Boxall sets the record straight on viral Olympic celebration

Australian Swimming Team Coach Dean Boxall has opened up on the moment he was caught celebrating at the Olympics.

Footage of Mr Boxall celebrating when Ariarne Titmus won gold at the Olympics went viral.

He told Ben Fordham his celebration at the railing has been misinterpreted.

“People are telling me I humped it, I didn’t hump it!

“I went to shake the railing but it was still, I thought it was like a wrestling ring!”

Image: Getty/Laurence Griffiths