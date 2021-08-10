2GB
Coach Dean Boxall sets the record straight on viral Olympic celebration

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dean Boxall
Article image for Coach Dean Boxall sets the record straight on viral Olympic celebration

Australian Swimming Team Coach Dean Boxall has opened up on the moment he was caught celebrating at the Olympics.

Footage of Mr Boxall celebrating when Ariarne Titmus won gold at the Olympics went viral.

He told Ben Fordham his celebration at the railing has been misinterpreted.

“People are telling me I humped it, I didn’t hump it!

“I went to shake the railing but it was still, I thought it was like a wrestling ring!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Laurence Griffiths

Ben Fordham
OlympicsSports
