Clover Moore accused of locking ‘entire generation’ out of Sydney

A federal MP has declared the only solution to Sydney’s skyrocketing property prices is to build more homes.

Northern beaches Liberal MP Jason Falinski is desperate to deregulate planning and construction, and refuted the assertions made by economist Warren Hogan yesterday.

“I think he’s plainly wrong on this,” Mr Falinksi told Jim Wilson.

“We are locking an entire generation of Australians out of the housing market.

“The bigger problem is not interest rates, the planning is the biggest problem – we have the least densely populated continent in the world, with the exception of the South Pole.”

He took aim at councils, in particular Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, for constraining supply and forcing buyers further into the suburbs.

“She’s the person most responsible in the Sydney basin, frankly, for the cost of housing across the city.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty