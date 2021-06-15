2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reserve Bank’s ‘big miscalculation’ as under 35s priced out of homes

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Business FeaturedHousing pricesProperty MarketWarren Hogan
Article image for Reserve Bank’s ‘big miscalculation’ as under 35s priced out of homes

Research undertaken by UNSW has declared home ownership out of reach for young Sydneysiders.

Judo Bank advisor and respected economist Warren Hogan told Jim Wilson the current market is “very worrying” for under 35s.

The NSW government has floated a reform of stamp duty, including a $25,000 grant for first home buyers.

Whilst such a scheme would help some enter the market, “it doesn’t change the fundamental problem” Mr Hogan said.

“The problem is interest rates – they are way too low.

“More importantly, the Reserve Bank is making a big miscalculation in my view, by telling everyone they’re going to remain here for the next three years.”

Home buyers and investors alike are in for a “painful adjustment” when rates increase again, he warned.

Press PLAY below to hear his analysis in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BusinessInvestingMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873