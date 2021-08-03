2GB
‘Classic Dean’: Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus addresses coach’s viral moment

6 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Ariarne TitmusDean Boxall
Article image for ‘Classic Dean’: Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus addresses coach’s viral moment

Dual gold medalist Ariarne Titmus is back on Aussie soil, having taken down one of the greatest swimmers of all time in Tokyo.

Joining Jim Wilson exclusively from quarantine in Howard Springs, the 20-year-old admitted it’s still “strange” to hear herself described as an Olympic champion.

“It don’t think it’s full sunk in yet.”

Her victory against Katie Ledecky made waves twice over, with coach Dean Boxall’s enthusiastic reaction going viral around the world.

 

“I remember going back to my room that night … I think I watched it … 10 times in a row.

“Every time I watched it I found it even funnier; I was laughing into my pillow to make sure I wasn’t waking up Cate [Campbell], who was in the room next to me.

“That’s just classic Dean!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview, including Titmus’ future Olympic plans

Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

 

AustraliaNewsOlympicsSportsSwimming
