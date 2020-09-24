Claremont serial killer verdict ‘bittersweet’ for victims’ families

Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of murdering two West Australian women in the late 1990s.

The bodies of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon were discovered in Perth bushland in 1996 and 1997 after the women disappeared from the streets of Claremont.

Edwards is due back in court on December 23 for sentencing.

6PR reporter Lindsay Brennan told Deborah Knight the sister of Jane Rimmer has told the crowd it’s a “bittersweet” day, with Edwards found not guilty of the murder of Sarah Spiers, whose body has never been located.

“He’s facing a life sentence for both of the murders, but he’s also pleaded guilty separately to a rape and another sexual attack.

“Regardless of today’s verdict, Edwards would have stayed behind bars for a significant amount of time.”

